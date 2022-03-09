'No Money Down' Real Estate Investing Strategies Might Not Work, But $100 Can Get You There

Real estate may be one of the greatest wealth builders of all time, but the amount of capital needed to invest in this asset class has left it out of reach for most people.

This high barrier to entry has helped an entire industry thrive around the concept of "no money down" real estate investing. Millions of books, courses and coaching programs have been sold to aspiring investors looking for a way around the large capital requirements of real estate investing.

Unfortunately, most of these people eventually realized that the concept of no money down investing isn't feasible in most cases.

However, there's now a way for virtually anyone to start building their real estate portfolio with only $100.

Changes in securities regulations have opened up the private markets to non-accredited investors, making fractionalized investing an easy way to add real estate to your portfolio.

Buy Shares of Rental Properties

Rental properties are one of the most popular types of real estate investments and for good reasons. They’re one of the most inflation-resistant investments available and they will probably always be in high demand.

Arrived Homes acquires quality rental properties in some of the fastest-growing markets across the United States and allows individual investors to purchase shares of these properties with a minimum investment of only $100.

The company takes care of all the management responsibilities while investors collect their share of the cash flow from the rental income and wait for the properties to appreciate in value.

Properties typically have a target hold period of five to seven years, at which point Arrived Homes sells the property and distributes the profits from the sale to the investors.

While fractional investing may not be your ultimate goal, it's an excellent way to build a portfolio that you can grow into your own real estate empire over time.

