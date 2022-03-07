Passive Real Estate Investment Opportunity With Houston Apartment Offering on CrowdStreet

The real estate crowdfunding platform CrowdStreet has announced a new offering for a 186-unit multifamily apartment complex in the red-hot Houston, TX area. This value-add investment opportunity is targeting a 16.5% internal rate of return (IRR).

The property has never been renovated making this a prime candidate to be repositioned as a class A asset. A lot of the value of the asset comes from the high-end amenities built into the infrastructure such as the resort-style pool, vaulted ceilings and large clubhouse.

Renovations would begin in month four and last for 12 months. The sponsor plans to sell the asset in month 36 once it has stabilized.

Investment Highlights

Houston is this country's fifth-largest MSA and ranked second in population growth from 2010-2020 boasting a whopping 16% growth and that number is only expected to increase over time.

Within that market, Whitney at The Heights is located in the Heights/Timbergrove neighborhood known for its young professionals and everything to keep young professionals happy. A strong nightlife, diverse retail options, ample walking and green space.

Minimum investment: $25,000

Target IRR: 16.5%

Target equity multiple: 1.6x

Target annual cash yield: 4.4%

Target investment term: 3 years

View offering details on CrowdStreet

Deal Sponsor

This investment opportunity is being offered by The KOR Group which has extensive expertise in the hospitality and multifamily sectors. The KOR Group has already established a foothold in Texas with three additional acquisitions in the last six months. With more than 20 years and $3 billion in repositioned and managed assets under its belt, The KOR Group is well-positioned as a strong sponsor for this offering.

Photo: Courtesy of CrowdStreet