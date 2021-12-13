Three Real Estate Crowdfunding Campaigns With Minimum Investments of $500 or Less

Real estate is always in trend when it comes to investing because people still need a place to live even when there's an economic crisis. Moreover, investing smartly in real estate can prove to be a goldmine, so here are 3 real estate crowdfunding (view more real estate crowdfunding offerings) campaigns to check out this week with minimum investments of $500, or less:

Congreso Park

Smart Vylon intends to buy brand new condominiums in Mexico City, including Congreso Park, for a pre-sale price that is 20% lower than the current market price.

The Company: Smart Vylon, LLC plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to purchase up to seven 2-bed, 1-bath condominiums with a living room, dining room, service area and premium finishes, each spanning approximately 764 square feet in the heart of Mexico City.

Congreso Park, the company's main target investment, is a 6-story, 8,761-square-foot residential condominium with 45 apartments, retail space on the ground floor and a common roof garden. The building is advertised to owners and tenants as an affordable opportunity created to boost sustainability and art.

Investment Highlights: Smart Vylon is known for its innovative home projects that revolutionize the real estate industry. The company is offering membership interests in the Congreso Series of Smart Vylon, LLC, which will own and operate the 7 condominium units it intends on purchasing for up to $1,000,000.

Smart Vylon plans to manage the properties as long-term rentals once the acquisition of the 7 units is completed in the winter of 2021. The minimum investment required to join its crowdfunding campaign on Republic is $200.

Miami Cityfund

By creating a real estate investment product that gives targeted exposure to a specific city through a portfolio of residential real estate assets, Republic hopes to serve investors with this type of real estate opportunity through its Miami Cityfund.

The Company: Miami Cityfund aims to give investors access to high-demand, fast-moving markets that are generally out of reach for most investors.

For a bit of background, Cityfunds are created to replicate the performance of residential real estate in a single city. Accordingly, only single-family residential real estate assets are acquired and managed by the Miami Cityfund.

Investment Highlights: The company's acquisition strategy will consist of investing in the equity of owner-occupied single-family homes.

Additionally, Miami Cityfund intends to purchase single-family rentals that offer compelling values with significant upside potential thus, providing investors with unprecedented access to one of the most in-demand, fastest-moving real estate markets, Miami.

Miami Cityfund's ultimate mission is to capitalize on the current momentum and expansion in the state’s residential market by assembling an appealing, diversified portfolio of single-family residential properties with strong upside potential. The company requires a minimum investment of $500.

Commongrounds Cooperative

Commongrounds Cooperative is looking to build a community-owned, mixed-use cooperative real estate project that will include workforce housing, multi-modal transportation and businesses centered on food, family, the arts and wellness.

The Company: Commongrounds is a Traverse City-based real estate cooperative whose mission is to produce real estate that serves community needs and improves the region's quality of life.

Commongrounds aims to be more than a construction project; it wants to be a foundation for space and activities that integrate wellness, arts, family and food to assist people and organizations be healthy, connected, creative and inclusive.

The company wants to make it possible for tenants, partner organizations and individuals working, living, learning and playing in the region to benefit from the shared value and triple bottom line returns on the investment.

Investment Highlights: 414 E. Eighth Street is the startup's pilot project; a 4-story mixed-use building currently under construction and set to open in summer 2022. The building houses 24 workforce housing rental units and integrated community spaces with tenant partners focused on food, family arts and wellness.

The structure aims to satisfy community needs by providing workforce housing, more locations for local nonprofit and corporate organizations focused on food, family, the arts and wellness.

Its green design incorporates low-impact design principles, including a green roof, energy and water-efficient construction, low-emitting materials and on-site stormwater management. Commongrounds Cooperative requires a $100 minimum investment through the Mainvest crowdfunding platform.

Want to be the first to know about new investment opportunities? While real estate crowdfunding is giving individual investors access to private deals that have historically been out of reach, many of the most lucrative deals are fully funded before the average investor ever has a chance to get involved.

Gain access to the same investment offerings on which institutions and billionaire investors are earning 20% to 30% or higher annual returns by signing up here for free alerts to find out about new offerings before they go live.

Photo by Ryan Parker on Unsplash