Today's Mortgage Rates: Tuesday, December 15, 2020

30-year fixed-rate purchase mortgage rates are the same as yesterday, while 15-year fixed-rate mortgages have dropped. Refinances are up slightly from yesterday.

Loan Type Rate* APR
30-year fixed purchase 2.80% 2.85%
15-year fixed purchase 2.49% 2.58%
30-year fixed refinance 2.61% 2.66%
15-year fixed refinance 2.19% 2.28%

*rates as of 12/15/2020

Mortgage Rate Comparison

30-year fixed-rate mortgages for home purchases are at 2.80%, showing no change from yesterday. Rates are up 0.02% from last week.

15-year fixed-rate purchase mortgages are at 2.49%, which is 0.05% lower than yesterday. Rates are also down 0.02% from last week.

30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgages are at 2.61%, which is up 0.01% from yesterday and down 0.01% from last week.

15-year fixed-rate refinance mortgages are at 2.19%, which is up 0.01% from yesterday and down 0.03% from last week.

Working Remote? Here is the Best Place Buy a House

Kansas may be best known for its agriculture, and its rural charm makes it a great place to buy a home if your working remotely. Kansas has a below-average cost of living, especially when it comes to housing. The median home price is $137,700, compared to $231,200 nationally. The average salary in Kansas is $66,664, which is about the same as the national average salary of $66,665.

In addition to lower home prices, Kansas also has lower-than-average mortgage rates. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages in Kansas are 2.75%, which is 0.05% lower than the national mortgage rate.

The Kansas housing market is bustling, with low levels of housing inventory, especially in Kansas City. If you're planning to move to the Sunflower State, consider looking outside Kansas City, and if you fall in love with a home, put in a competitive offer ASAP.

Best Mortgage Lenders

Which mortgage lenders are the best? Here are Benzinga's picks.

Rocket Mortgage® by Quicken Loans®

Rocket Mortgage® by Quicken Loans it easy to find a mortgage. The Rocket Mortgage platform walks you through the application process, and it's available 24/7. After completing a streamlined application, you get custom mortgage options. Once you're approved, the Rocket Mortgage platform takes you through the closing process. If you have questions, Rocket Mortgage's award-winning customer service team is available to help 7 days per week.

New American Funding

New American Funding offers an impressive range of mortgage options for buying or refinancing a home. One of its unique mortgage options is its I CAN mortgage, which allows you to negotiate the length of your loan. It also offers reverse mortgages, which can help senior homeowners access their home equity. New American Funding has several resources to help you with a job search, including mortgage calculators and a housing market update.

Take Advantage of Low Rates

Mortgage rates are at historic lows, which means it's a great time to buy or refinance a home. To get the best rate, get quotes from multiple lenders and compare interest rates, APRs, fees and points. Be sure to find out when you can lock in your rate, and whether you can take advantage of a rate drop after you've locked in your rate (called a float-down provision). Choose a lender with great rates, excellent service and a stellar reputation.