Today's Mortgage Rates: Monday, December 14, 2020

30-year fixed-rate purchase mortgages are unchanged from Friday, while 15-year mortgage rates are up.

Loan Type Rate* APR 30-year fixed purchase 2.80% 2.85% 15-year fixed purchase 2.54% 2.64% 30-year fixed refinance 2.60% 2.66% 15-year fixed refinance 2.18% 2.27%

*rates as of 12/14/2020

Mortgage Rate Comparison

30-year fixed-rate purchase mortgages are at 2.80%, showing no change from Friday. This is an increase of 0.02% over last week.

15-year fixed-rate purchase mortgages are at 2.54%, which is up by 0.01% from Friday and up 0.04% from one week ago.

30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgages are at 2.60%, which is 0.02% lower than last week.

15-year fixed-rate refinance mortgages are at 2.18%, which is down 0.04% from last week.

Mortgage Calculator

What do these rates mean for you? Find out with our mortgage calculator.

Working Remote? Here is the Best Place Buy a House

If you're working remotely, you may want to buy a home in a state with a low cost of living. That means every dollar you earn stretches a little further. Indiana is one of the most affordable states in the country. The average salary in Indiana is $48,828, compared to $51,916 nationally.

The median cost for a home in the Hoosier State is $142,600, compared to $231,200 nationally. Mortgages are a bit more affordable too, with a 30-year mortgage rate of 2.75% in Indiana, compared to 2.80% nationally.

Like many areas, Indiana's housing market is bustling right now. Inventory is relatively low and sales are up, which means that if you see a home you like, it's best to put an offer in ASAP.

Best Mortgage Lenders

Which mortgage lenders are the best? Here are Benzinga's picks.

Rocket Mortgage® by Quicken Loans®

With award-winning customer service, Rocket Mortgage is an obvious choice for top mortgage lenders. You can access the Rocket Mortgage platform 24/7 and choose among customized loan options. Rocket Mortgage offers a variety of loans so you can find something that's right for you.

New American Funding

New American Funding offers a wide variety of mortgage products, including its "I CAN" mortgage, which allows you to customize the term of your loan. New American Funding offers excellent customer service and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. You can request a quote online any time.

Mortgage rates change daily. With rates at historic lows, now's the time to buy a home or refinance. To get the best rate, get quotes from multiple lenders. Find out how their rate locks work, and be sure to ask if they have a float-down provision, which allows you to take advantage of lower interest rates if they drop after your rate lock.