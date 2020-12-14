Today's Mortgage Rates: Monday, December 14, 2020
30-year fixed-rate purchase mortgages are unchanged from Friday, while 15-year mortgage rates are up.
Mortgage Rate Comparison
30-year fixed-rate purchase mortgages are at 2.80%, showing no change from Friday. This is an increase of 0.02% over last week.
15-year fixed-rate purchase mortgages are at 2.54%, which is up by 0.01% from Friday and up 0.04% from one week ago.
30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgages are at 2.60%, which is 0.02% lower than last week.
15-year fixed-rate refinance mortgages are at 2.18%, which is down 0.04% from last week.
Mortgage Calculator
What do these rates mean for you? Find out with our mortgage calculator.
Working Remote? Here is the Best Place Buy a House
If you're working remotely, you may want to buy a home in a state with a low cost of living. That means every dollar you earn stretches a little further. Indiana is one of the most affordable states in the country. The average salary in Indiana is $48,828, compared to $51,916 nationally.
The median cost for a home in the Hoosier State is $142,600, compared to $231,200 nationally. Mortgages are a bit more affordable too, with a 30-year mortgage rate of 2.75% in Indiana, compared to 2.80% nationally.
Like many areas, Indiana's housing market is bustling right now. Inventory is relatively low and sales are up, which means that if you see a home you like, it's best to put an offer in ASAP.
Best Mortgage Lenders
Which mortgage lenders are the best? Here are Benzinga's picks.
Rocket Mortgage® by Quicken Loans®
With award-winning customer service, Rocket Mortgage is an obvious choice for top mortgage lenders. You can access the Rocket Mortgage platform 24/7 and choose among customized loan options. Rocket Mortgage offers a variety of loans so you can find something that's right for you.
New American Funding
New American Funding offers a wide variety of mortgage products, including its "I CAN" mortgage, which allows you to customize the term of your loan. New American Funding offers excellent customer service and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. You can request a quote online any time.
Mortgage rates change daily. With rates at historic lows, now's the time to buy a home or refinance. To get the best rate, get quotes from multiple lenders. Find out how their rate locks work, and be sure to ask if they have a float-down provision, which allows you to take advantage of lower interest rates if they drop after your rate lock.
