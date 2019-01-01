Zanaga Iron Ore Co Ltd is an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds an interest in the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the Republic of Congo which is also known as Congo-Brazzaville. Its long-term objective is to maximize the value of its sole asset and the Project which is currently focused on managing, developing and constructing a world-class iron ore asset capable of mining, processing, transporting and exporting iron ore at full production.