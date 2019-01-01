ñol

Zanaga Iron Ore Co
(OTCEM:ZNGGF)
0.07
00
At close: Jan 21
0.0712
0.0012[1.71%]
PreMarket: 9:01AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 307M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap21.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Zanaga Iron Ore Co (OTC:ZNGGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zanaga Iron Ore Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zanaga Iron Ore Co using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Zanaga Iron Ore Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zanaga Iron Ore Co (OTCEM:ZNGGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Zanaga Iron Ore Co

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zanaga Iron Ore Co (OTCEM:ZNGGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Zanaga Iron Ore Co

Q
What were Zanaga Iron Ore Co’s (OTCEM:ZNGGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Zanaga Iron Ore Co

