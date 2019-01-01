Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zynga
The latest price target for Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.81 expecting ZNGA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.52% downside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Zynga maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zynga, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zynga was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zynga (ZNGA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $9.86 to $7.81. The current price Zynga (ZNGA) is trading at is $8.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
