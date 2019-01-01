Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd is focusing on the exploration and development of gold and copper and other metal mineral resources. The company's operating segment includes Gold bullion; Processed, refined and trading gold; Gold concentrates; Copper cathodes; Refined copper; Copper concentrates; Other concentrates; Zinc bullion, and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Processed, refined and trading gold segment. The Processed, refined and trading gold segment is engaged in the production of gold bullion by processing gold concentrates produced by the group or purchased from external suppliers and gold bullion in the business of physical gold trading.