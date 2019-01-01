ñol

Zijin Mining Gr Co
(OTCPK:ZIJMF)
1.28
00
At close: May 25
1.29
0.0100[0.78%]
After Hours: 9:23AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.11 - 1.78
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 26.3B
Vol / Avg.- / 25.3K
Mkt Cap33.7B
P/E11.6
50d Avg. Price1.46
Div / Yield0.03/2.32%
Payout Ratio16.22
EPS0.16
Total Float-

Zijin Mining Gr Co (OTC:ZIJMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zijin Mining Gr Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$64.8B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zijin Mining Gr Co using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Zijin Mining Gr Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zijin Mining Gr Co (OTCPK:ZIJMF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Zijin Mining Gr Co

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zijin Mining Gr Co (OTCPK:ZIJMF)?
A

There are no earnings for Zijin Mining Gr Co

Q
What were Zijin Mining Gr Co’s (OTCPK:ZIJMF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Zijin Mining Gr Co

