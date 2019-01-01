QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

The Acquirers Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The Acquirers Fund (ZIG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The Acquirers Fund (ARCA: ZIG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The Acquirers Fund's (ZIG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for The Acquirers Fund.

Q

What is the target price for The Acquirers Fund (ZIG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for The Acquirers Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)?

A

The stock price for The Acquirers Fund (ARCA: ZIG) is $28.535 last updated Today at 6:32:39 PM.

Q

Does The Acquirers Fund (ZIG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Acquirers Fund.

Q

When is The Acquirers Fund (ARCA:ZIG) reporting earnings?

A

The Acquirers Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is The Acquirers Fund (ZIG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The Acquirers Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does The Acquirers Fund (ZIG) operate in?

A

The Acquirers Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.