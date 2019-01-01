QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
30.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
300.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zambeef Products PLC is a food retailer engaged in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, stockfeed, and flour. The company also has row cropping operations principally maize, soya beans, and wheat crops under irrigation. It operates in many segments namely, Retailing Zambia, Retailing West Africa, Beef, Chicken, Day-old chicks, Pork, Milk and Dairy, Eggs, Stockfeed, Crops, Mill and Bakery, Leather and shoe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zambeef Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zambeef Products (ZFPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zambeef Products (OTCGM: ZFPPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zambeef Products's (ZFPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zambeef Products.

Q

What is the target price for Zambeef Products (ZFPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zambeef Products

Q

Current Stock Price for Zambeef Products (ZFPPF)?

A

The stock price for Zambeef Products (OTCGM: ZFPPF) is $0.1 last updated Tue Jun 29 2021 13:32:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zambeef Products (ZFPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zambeef Products.

Q

When is Zambeef Products (OTCGM:ZFPPF) reporting earnings?

A

Zambeef Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zambeef Products (ZFPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zambeef Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Zambeef Products (ZFPPF) operate in?

A

Zambeef Products is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.