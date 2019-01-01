Zambeef Products PLC is a food retailer engaged in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, stockfeed, and flour. The company also has row cropping operations principally maize, soya beans, and wheat crops under irrigation. It operates in many segments namely, Retailing Zambia, Retailing West Africa, Beef, Chicken, Day-old chicks, Pork, Milk and Dairy, Eggs, Stockfeed, Crops, Mill and Bakery, Leather and shoe.