There is no Press for this Ticker
Zhidao International (Holdings) Ltd trades and supplies aluminum products. Its segments include trading of aluminum products, construction projects, and money lending. The company generates maximum revenue from the construction projects segment. Construction projects segment includes a supply of aluminum products in construction projects and an extension to the provision of construction and engineering services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong and also has a presence in Macau and PRC.

Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) (ZDAOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) (OTCPK: ZDAOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zhidao Intl (Hldgs)'s (ZDAOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zhidao Intl (Hldgs).

Q

What is the target price for Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) (ZDAOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zhidao Intl (Hldgs)

Q

Current Stock Price for Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) (ZDAOF)?

A

The stock price for Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) (OTCPK: ZDAOF) is $

Q

Does Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) (ZDAOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhidao Intl (Hldgs).

Q

When is Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) (OTCPK:ZDAOF) reporting earnings?

A

Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) (ZDAOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zhidao Intl (Hldgs).

Q

What sector and industry does Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) (ZDAOF) operate in?

A

Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.