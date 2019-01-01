ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Zhidao Intl (Hldgs)
(OTCPK:ZDAOF)
At close: Dec 31
0.0184
NaNNaN
After Hours: 12:02AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) (OTC:ZDAOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) (OTCPK:ZDAOF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Zhidao Intl (Hldgs)

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zhidao Intl (Hldgs) (OTCPK:ZDAOF)?
A

There are no earnings for Zhidao Intl (Hldgs)

Q
What were Zhidao Intl (Hldgs)’s (OTCPK:ZDAOF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Zhidao Intl (Hldgs)

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.