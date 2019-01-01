QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
12.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
54.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ZEB Nickel Corp is a mineral exploration company. It controls the rights to the Zebediela Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province in the Republic of South Africa.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ZEB Nickel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZEB Nickel (ZBNIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZEB Nickel (OTCQB: ZBNIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ZEB Nickel's (ZBNIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ZEB Nickel.

Q

What is the target price for ZEB Nickel (ZBNIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ZEB Nickel

Q

Current Stock Price for ZEB Nickel (ZBNIF)?

A

The stock price for ZEB Nickel (OTCQB: ZBNIF) is $0.22 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:58:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ZEB Nickel (ZBNIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZEB Nickel.

Q

When is ZEB Nickel (OTCQB:ZBNIF) reporting earnings?

A

ZEB Nickel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ZEB Nickel (ZBNIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZEB Nickel.

Q

What sector and industry does ZEB Nickel (ZBNIF) operate in?

A

ZEB Nickel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.