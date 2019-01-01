ñol

ZEB Nickel
(OTCQB:ZBNIF)
0.1703
00
At close: May 20
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.14 - 0.28
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 54.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.3K
Mkt Cap9.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.23
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

ZEB Nickel (OTC:ZBNIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ZEB Nickel reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of ZEB Nickel using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

ZEB Nickel Questions & Answers

Q
When is ZEB Nickel (OTCQB:ZBNIF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for ZEB Nickel

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ZEB Nickel (OTCQB:ZBNIF)?
A

There are no earnings for ZEB Nickel

Q
What were ZEB Nickel’s (OTCQB:ZBNIF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for ZEB Nickel

