17 Education & Technology
(NASDAQ:YQ)
2.2701
0.2301[11.28%]
Last update: 2:30PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.12 - 2.3
52 Week High/Low0.77 - 5.39
Open / Close2.12 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 51.1M
Vol / Avg.45.9K / 191.5K
Mkt Cap115.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.17
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.5
Total Float-

17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ), Dividends

17 Education & Technology issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash 17 Education & Technology generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

17 Education & Technology Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next 17 Education & Technology (YQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 17 Education & Technology.

Q
What date did I need to own 17 Education & Technology (YQ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 17 Education & Technology.

Q
How much per share is the next 17 Education & Technology (YQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 17 Education & Technology.

Q
What is the dividend yield for 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for 17 Education & Technology.

