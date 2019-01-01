Yantai North Andre Juice Co Ltd is a China-based company, engages in the manufacture and sales of condensed fruit juice, apple essence, pomace, and related products. Its products include apple juice concentrate, pear juice concentrate, orange and lemon series juices, strawberry concentrate, bio-feedstuff, and other related products. It is also involved in the provision of juice processing services. The company operates its business in China, North America, Asia (excluding China), Europe, Oceania, and Africa.