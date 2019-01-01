QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.01/1.08%
52 Wk
0.69 - 0.72
Mkt Cap
257.5M
Payout Ratio
16.06
Open
-
P/E
14.81
EPS
0.02
Shares
357.7M
Outstanding
Yantai North Andre Juice Co Ltd is a China-based company, engages in the manufacture and sales of condensed fruit juice, apple essence, pomace, and related products. Its products include apple juice concentrate, pear juice concentrate, orange and lemon series juices, strawberry concentrate, bio-feedstuff, and other related products. It is also involved in the provision of juice processing services. The company operates its business in China, North America, Asia (excluding China), Europe, Oceania, and Africa.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yantai North Andre Juice Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yantai North Andre Juice (YNAJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yantai North Andre Juice (OTCPK: YNAJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yantai North Andre Juice's (YNAJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yantai North Andre Juice.

Q

What is the target price for Yantai North Andre Juice (YNAJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yantai North Andre Juice

Q

Current Stock Price for Yantai North Andre Juice (YNAJF)?

A

The stock price for Yantai North Andre Juice (OTCPK: YNAJF) is $0.72 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 20:33:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yantai North Andre Juice (YNAJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yantai North Andre Juice.

Q

When is Yantai North Andre Juice (OTCPK:YNAJF) reporting earnings?

A

Yantai North Andre Juice does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yantai North Andre Juice (YNAJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yantai North Andre Juice.

Q

What sector and industry does Yantai North Andre Juice (YNAJF) operate in?

A

Yantai North Andre Juice is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.