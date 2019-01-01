ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Yantai North Andre Juice
(OTCPK:YNAJF)
0.84
00
Last update: 9:39AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.69 - 0.84
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 357.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 1K
Mkt Cap300.5M
P/E13.06
50d Avg. Price0.84
Div / Yield0.01/0.89%
Payout Ratio11.51
EPS0.02
Total Float-

Yantai North Andre Juice (OTC:YNAJF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Yantai North Andre Juice reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Yantai North Andre Juice using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Yantai North Andre Juice Questions & Answers

Q
When is Yantai North Andre Juice (OTCPK:YNAJF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Yantai North Andre Juice

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Yantai North Andre Juice (OTCPK:YNAJF)?
A

There are no earnings for Yantai North Andre Juice

Q
What were Yantai North Andre Juice’s (OTCPK:YNAJF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Yantai North Andre Juice

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.