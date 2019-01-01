|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Yara International (OTCPK: YARIY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Yara International.
The latest price target for Yara International (OTCPK: YARIY) was reported by Berenberg on January 27, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting YARIY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Yara International (OTCPK: YARIY) is $24.4 last updated Today at 6:20:10 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.97 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 11, 2012.
Yara International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Yara International.
Yara International is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.