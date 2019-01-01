QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
24.25 - 24.52
Vol / Avg.
10.8K/20.3K
Div / Yield
1.2/4.98%
52 Wk
22.73 - 28.56
Mkt Cap
12.4B
Payout Ratio
176.22
Open
24.25
P/E
19.17
EPS
-0.28
Shares
509.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Yara International ASA is a Crop nutrition company. The company converts natural gas into nitrogen products. It is engaged in the production of ammonia, mineral fertilizers, and industrial products. The firm also develops and markets environmental solutions and essential products for industrial applications. It markets and distributes a complete range of crop nutrition products and programs globally. The firm operates in five segments: Europe, Americas, Africa & Asia, Global Plants & Operational Excellence, and Industrial Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yara International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yara International (YARIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yara International (OTCPK: YARIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yara International's (YARIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yara International.

Q

What is the target price for Yara International (YARIY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Yara International (OTCPK: YARIY) was reported by Berenberg on January 27, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting YARIY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Yara International (YARIY)?

A

The stock price for Yara International (OTCPK: YARIY) is $24.4 last updated Today at 6:20:10 PM.

Q

Does Yara International (YARIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.97 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 11, 2012.

Q

When is Yara International (OTCPK:YARIY) reporting earnings?

A

Yara International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yara International (YARIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yara International.

Q

What sector and industry does Yara International (YARIY) operate in?

A

Yara International is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.