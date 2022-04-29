QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Xtra-Gold Acquires Third Drill Rig To Expedite Kibi Gold Project

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 29, 2022 2:58 PM | 1 min read
  • Xtra Gold Resources Corp XTG XTGRF has acquired a third drill rig to accelerate its exploration efforts at Kibi Gold Project.
  • The drill rig consists of a CS1000/P4 crawler-mounted diamond drill rig designed explicitly for Xtra-Gold.
  • Xtra-Gold operates its fleet of drill rigs, significantly reducing drilling costs versus contracting rigs from third parties.
  • Xtra Gold also announced first-quarter financials. The total assets increased to $12.02 million from $10.23 thousand in 1Q21, comprised mainly of cash, liquid securities, and gold inventory. The company has zero debt, and pre-tax income for the quarter was ~$1.94 million.
  • Price Action: XTG shares are trading lower by 1.09% at C$0.91 on TSX on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaEarningsNewsPenny Stocks