Xtra-Gold Acquires Third Drill Rig To Expedite Kibi Gold Project

Xtra Gold Resources Corp XTG XTGRF has acquired a third drill rig to accelerate its exploration efforts at Kibi Gold Project.

has acquired a third drill rig to accelerate its exploration efforts at Kibi Gold Project. The drill rig consists of a CS1000/P4 crawler-mounted diamond drill rig designed explicitly for Xtra-Gold.

Xtra-Gold operates its fleet of drill rigs, significantly reducing drilling costs versus contracting rigs from third parties.

Xtra Gold also announced first-quarter financials. The total assets increased to $12.02 million from $10.23 thousand in 1Q21, comprised mainly of cash, liquid securities, and gold inventory. The company has zero debt, and pre-tax income for the quarter was ~$1.94 million.

Price Action: XTG shares are trading lower by 1.09% at C$0.91 on TSX on the last check Friday.

