👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- CFTC leader joined FTX board
- Trading.com added to deposits
- CME rolls out EUR ETH future CME
- BXM Link AG eyes Switzerland
- Bybit taps into TrueLayer offer
- StoneX added Brazil FX online
- US requested Binance records
- Eurotrader adds on leadership
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Sei intros new Layer 1 for DeFi
- Xero and Avalara eye sales tax
- Singtel-Grab started a neobank
- ING, CCV launching a new app ING
- Digital Dollar started a sandbox
- WorldRemit names a new CEO
- FINTECH.TV added new studio
- Solid raises $63M in new funds
- Quota tapped Nordigen for tech
- Peaq is integrating with Fundrs
- ClientPay launches partnership
- 1inch announces token airdrop
- Rippling, Brex grow relationship
- FairXchange adds a new COO
- Ticketmaster taps Dapper Labs
- DCI, Glia eye customer relation
- Mahalo, RMCU launch platform
- CT will launch first K-POP ETF
- Xero adds XSBI to US, Canada XROLF
- LevelField raises a $50M round
- MeridianLink inking deal w/ MX
- Jack Henry inks deal w/ Google JKHY GOOGL GOOG
- Trovata is in deal w/ Santander SAN
- Carta bought Capdesk platform
- Alloy adds $52M for expansion
- BBVA started on IT hiring spree BBVA
- SumUp to launch e-wallet apps
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Kevin O’Leary – quiet quitting
- CDC clears reformulated shots
- Amazon ditched solar rooftops AMZN
- Inspectors reach nuclear plant
- Moment of truth for the market
- Europe is in terrible heat wave
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: FintechPenny Stocks
Fintech Focus Newsletter
Your update on what’s going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!