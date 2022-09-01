ñol

çais
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For September 2, 2022

by Renato Capelj, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 1, 2022 7:57 PM | 1 min read

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • CFTC leader joined FTX board
  • Trading.com added to deposits
  • CME rolls out EUR ETH future CME
  • BXM Link AG eyes Switzerland
  • Bybit taps into TrueLayer offer
  • StoneX added Brazil FX online
  • US requested Binance records
  • Eurotrader adds on leadership

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Sei intros new Layer 1 for DeFi
  • Xero and Avalara eye sales tax
  • Singtel-Grab started a neobank
  • ING, CCV launching a new app ING
  • Digital Dollar started a sandbox
  • WorldRemit names a new CEO
  • FINTECH.TV added new studio
  • Solid raises $63M in new funds
  • Quota tapped Nordigen for tech
  • Peaq is integrating with Fundrs
  • ClientPay launches partnership
  • 1inch announces token airdrop
  • Rippling, Brex grow relationship
  • FairXchange adds a new COO
  • Ticketmaster taps Dapper Labs
  • DCI, Glia eye customer relation
  • Mahalo, RMCU launch platform
  • CT will launch first K-POP ETF
  • Xero adds XSBI to US, Canada XROLF
  • LevelField raises a $50M round
  • MeridianLink inking deal w/ MX
  • Jack Henry inks deal w/ Google JKHY GOOGL GOOG
  • Trovata is in deal w/ Santander SAN
  • Carta bought Capdesk platform
  • Alloy adds $52M for expansion
  • BBVA started on IT hiring spree BBVA
  • SumUp to launch e-wallet apps

👉 Interesting Reads:

