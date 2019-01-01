QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.11 - 8.93
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
472M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
XD Inc is engaged in the development, operation, publishing, and distribution of mobile and web games and the provision of information services in China and overseas. It also operates TapTap, a leading game community and platform in China. It has two operating segments. The game segment, which is the key revenue driver, offers game publishing and operating services on its own and via other distribution channels. Revenues from this segment are derived from game publishing and operating services. The information service segment offers online marketing services to game developers, game publishers, or their agents. Revenues from this segment are derived from performance-based online marketing services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

XD Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XD (XDNCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XD (OTCPK: XDNCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XD's (XDNCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XD.

Q

What is the target price for XD (XDNCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XD

Q

Current Stock Price for XD (XDNCF)?

A

The stock price for XD (OTCPK: XDNCF) is $5.52 last updated Fri Oct 01 2021 16:13:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XD (XDNCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XD.

Q

When is XD (OTCPK:XDNCF) reporting earnings?

A

XD does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XD (XDNCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XD.

Q

What sector and industry does XD (XDNCF) operate in?

A

XD is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.