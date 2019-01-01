XD Inc is engaged in the development, operation, publishing, and distribution of mobile and web games and the provision of information services in China and overseas. It also operates TapTap, a leading game community and platform in China. It has two operating segments. The game segment, which is the key revenue driver, offers game publishing and operating services on its own and via other distribution channels. Revenues from this segment are derived from game publishing and operating services. The information service segment offers online marketing services to game developers, game publishers, or their agents. Revenues from this segment are derived from performance-based online marketing services.