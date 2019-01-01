Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Exicure
Exicure Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) was reported by Chardan Capital on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.40 expecting XCUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 218.47% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Exicure downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Exicure, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Exicure was filed on December 13, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 13, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Exicure (XCUR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $2.25 to $0.40. The current price Exicure (XCUR) is trading at is $0.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
