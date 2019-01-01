QQQ
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 6:41AM
Xaar PLC is a digital inkjet technology company. The company manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads and ink systems. Its technology is used in a range of manufacturing applications, including graphics, labels, direct-to-shape packaging decoration, ceramic tiles, laminates, and outer case coding as well as printing with specialist functional fluids for advanced manufacturing techniques. The company has operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It generates revenues from product sales, commissions and fees, royalties, printhead, product print systems, and 3D printing.

Xaar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xaar (XAARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xaar (OTCPK: XAARF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xaar's (XAARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xaar.

Q

What is the target price for Xaar (XAARF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xaar

Q

Current Stock Price for Xaar (XAARF)?

A

The stock price for Xaar (OTCPK: XAARF) is $1.8 last updated Fri Feb 05 2021 14:32:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xaar (XAARF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xaar.

Q

When is Xaar (OTCPK:XAARF) reporting earnings?

A

Xaar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xaar (XAARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xaar.

Q

What sector and industry does Xaar (XAARF) operate in?

A

Xaar is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.