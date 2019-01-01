Xaar PLC is a digital inkjet technology company. The company manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads and ink systems. Its technology is used in a range of manufacturing applications, including graphics, labels, direct-to-shape packaging decoration, ceramic tiles, laminates, and outer case coding as well as printing with specialist functional fluids for advanced manufacturing techniques. The company has operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It generates revenues from product sales, commissions and fees, royalties, printhead, product print systems, and 3D printing.