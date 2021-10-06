Stratasys Acquires Remaining Stake In Xaar 3D For Undisclosed Sum
- Polymer 3D printing solutions provider Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) acquired the remaining shares of Xaar 3D Ltd from Xaar PLC (OTC: XAARF), accelerating its growth in production-scale 3D printing. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Stratasys previously owned a 45% stake in Xaar 3D. The Xaar 3D team will join Stratasys to continue developing the H Series platform and SAF technology.
- Stratasys held $522.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- "We are committed to being the leading provider of production-scale polymer 3D printing for our customers as additive manufacturing continues to transform industries around the world," Stratasys CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif said.
- In April 2021, Stratasys introduced the H350 3D printer, the first system powered by Xaar 3D's powder-based SAF technology.
- Price Action: SSYS shares closed higher by 3.87% at $22.55 on Tuesday.
