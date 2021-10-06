 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stratasys Acquires Remaining Stake In Xaar 3D For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 6:41am   Comments
Share:
Stratasys Acquires Remaining Stake In Xaar 3D For Undisclosed Sum
  • Polymer 3D printing solutions provider Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYSacquired the remaining shares of Xaar 3D Ltd from Xaar PLC (OTC: XAARF), accelerating its growth in production-scale 3D printing. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Stratasys previously owned a 45% stake in Xaar 3D. The Xaar 3D team will join Stratasys to continue developing the H Series platform and SAF technology.
  • Stratasys held $522.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • "We are committed to being the leading provider of production-scale polymer 3D printing for our customers as additive manufacturing continues to transform industries around the world," Stratasys CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif said.
  • In April 2021, Stratasys introduced the H350 3D printer, the first system powered by Xaar 3D's powder-based SAF technology.
  • Price Action: SSYS shares closed higher by 3.87% at $22.55 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SSYS)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Analyzing Stratasys's Unusual Options Activity
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Understanding Stratasys's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com