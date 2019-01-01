Westshore Terminals (OTC:WTSHF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Westshore Terminals
Westshore Terminals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Westshore Terminals (OTCPK: WTSHF) was reported by Scotiabank on March 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting WTSHF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -27.93% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Westshore Terminals (OTCPK: WTSHF) was provided by Scotiabank, and Westshore Terminals downgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Westshore Terminals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Westshore Terminals was filed on March 18, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Westshore Terminals (WTSHF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $21.00. The current price Westshore Terminals (WTSHF) is trading at is $29.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
