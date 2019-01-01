QQQ
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 9:07AM
WellteQ Digital Health Inc is a provider of corporate wellness solutions developed to provide data-driven personalized health and wellness coaching to engage its users in healthier behaviors. It has two main sectors of customers, employers, and insurance companies. It is developing its newly acquired Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) technologies for connected patient applications in healthcare which will extend the WellteQ's continuum of care from preventative wellness to virtual healthcare.

WellteQ Digital Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WellteQ Digital Health (WTEQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WellteQ Digital Health (OTCQB: WTEQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WellteQ Digital Health's (WTEQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WellteQ Digital Health.

Q

What is the target price for WellteQ Digital Health (WTEQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WellteQ Digital Health

Q

Current Stock Price for WellteQ Digital Health (WTEQF)?

A

The stock price for WellteQ Digital Health (OTCQB: WTEQF) is $0.0347 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:35:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WellteQ Digital Health (WTEQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WellteQ Digital Health.

Q

When is WellteQ Digital Health (OTCQB:WTEQF) reporting earnings?

A

WellteQ Digital Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WellteQ Digital Health (WTEQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WellteQ Digital Health.

Q

What sector and industry does WellteQ Digital Health (WTEQF) operate in?

A

WellteQ Digital Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.