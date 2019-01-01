Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wrap Technologies missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $57.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wrap Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.16 -0.13 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.15 -0.20 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 2.09M 2.35M 1.80M 1.61M Revenue Actual 2.45M 1.80M 1.93M 1.54M

