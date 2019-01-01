Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on March 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.25 expecting WRAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 136.49% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Wrap Technologies maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wrap Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wrap Technologies was filed on March 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wrap Technologies (WRAP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.25 to $5.25. The current price Wrap Technologies (WRAP) is trading at is $2.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
