W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), Dividends

W.P. Carey issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash W.P. Carey generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for W.P. Carey. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.06 on April 14, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for W.P. Carey (WPC). The last dividend payout was on April 14, 2022 and was $1.06
There are no upcoming dividends for W.P. Carey (WPC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.06 on April 14, 2022
W.P. Carey has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for W.P. Carey (WPC) was $1.06 and was paid out next on April 14, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.