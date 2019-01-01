ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
W.P. Carey
(NYSE:WPC)
83.53
-0.12[-0.14%]
At close: May 26
84.83
1.3000[1.56%]
PreMarket: 6:34AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low73.02 - 86.48
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding162.3M / 190.7M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 960.3K
Mkt Cap15.9B
P/E30.2
50d Avg. Price81.51
Div / Yield4.23/5.05%
Payout Ratio152.13
EPS0.82
Total Float162.3M

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), Dividends

W.P. Carey issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash W.P. Carey generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.35%

Annual Dividend

$4.228

Last Dividend

Mar 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

W.P. Carey Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next W.P. Carey (WPC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for W.P. Carey. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.06 on April 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own W.P. Carey (WPC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for W.P. Carey (WPC). The last dividend payout was on April 14, 2022 and was $1.06

Q
How much per share is the next W.P. Carey (WPC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for W.P. Carey (WPC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.06 on April 14, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)?
A

W.P. Carey has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for W.P. Carey (WPC) was $1.06 and was paid out next on April 14, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.