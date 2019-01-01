QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/83K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
20.2K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
101.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
WOD Retail Solutions Inc is a retail-focused management company. It owns a minority interest of WOD, under a joint venture agreement with WODH to provide intelligent retail solutions for gym owners and coaches, including the management of retail sales, upfront inventory purchases, ongoing inventory management, payments, marketing, and related services.

WOD Retail Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WOD Retail Solutions (WODI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WOD Retail Solutions (OTCEM: WODI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are WOD Retail Solutions's (WODI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WOD Retail Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for WOD Retail Solutions (WODI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WOD Retail Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for WOD Retail Solutions (WODI)?

A

The stock price for WOD Retail Solutions (OTCEM: WODI) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:38:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WOD Retail Solutions (WODI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WOD Retail Solutions.

Q

When is WOD Retail Solutions (OTCEM:WODI) reporting earnings?

A

WOD Retail Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WOD Retail Solutions (WODI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WOD Retail Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does WOD Retail Solutions (WODI) operate in?

A

WOD Retail Solutions is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.