Range
33.5 - 36.95
Vol / Avg.
15.9K/41.7K
Div / Yield
1.52/4.32%
52 Wk
28 - 38.46
Mkt Cap
62.7B
Payout Ratio
60.73
Open
36.95
P/E
28.59
EPS
5.6
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is the owner and operator of Wal-Mart branded self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. Wal-Mart de Mexico is a subsidiary of Wal-Mart Stores Incorporated, based in the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue in Mexico and a small proportion of revenue from the rest of Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, wholesale stores, and pharmacies. The company also engages in the import and sale of goods, property development, and real estate management activities.

Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (WMMVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (OTCQX: WMMVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB's (WMMVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB.

Q

What is the target price for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (WMMVY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (OTCQX: WMMVY) was reported by JP Morgan on June 14, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting WMMVY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.49% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (WMMVY)?

A

The stock price for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (OTCQX: WMMVY) is $35.9345 last updated Today at 5:02:16 PM.

Q

Does Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (WMMVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 25, 2012.

Q

When is Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (OTCQX:WMMVY) reporting earnings?

A

Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (WMMVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB.

Q

What sector and industry does Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (WMMVY) operate in?

A

Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.