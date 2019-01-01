Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (OTC:WMMVY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB
Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (OTCQX: WMMVY) was reported by JP Morgan on June 14, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $53.00 expecting WMMVY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.49% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (OTCQX: WMMVY) was provided by JP Morgan, and Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB was filed on June 14, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 14, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (WMMVY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $50.00 to $53.00. The current price Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (WMMVY) is trading at is $34.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
