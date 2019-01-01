QQQ
Westbridge Energy Corp is a renewable energy company. It is focused on the development of large-scale utility solar PV projects.

Westbridge Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Westbridge Energy (WEGYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Westbridge Energy (OTCQB: WEGYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Westbridge Energy's (WEGYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Westbridge Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Westbridge Energy (WEGYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Westbridge Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Westbridge Energy (WEGYF)?

A

The stock price for Westbridge Energy (OTCQB: WEGYF) is $0.22 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:38:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Westbridge Energy (WEGYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Westbridge Energy.

Q

When is Westbridge Energy (OTCQB:WEGYF) reporting earnings?

A

Westbridge Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Westbridge Energy (WEGYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Westbridge Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Westbridge Energy (WEGYF) operate in?

A

Westbridge Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.