Woodlands Financial Services Co is a Pennsylvania corporation organized as financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank. The Bank is a state chartered commercial bank located in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and operates as a traditional community bank, providing commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties and the surrounding market area. Its services comprise of checking and savings, time deposits, online banking, mortgage and land loans, home equity loans, savings accounts loans, personal loans. It also offers other services including trust and asset management and money orders.