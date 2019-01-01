QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Woodlands Financial Services Co is a Pennsylvania corporation organized as financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank. The Bank is a state chartered commercial bank located in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and operates as a traditional community bank, providing commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties and the surrounding market area. Its services comprise of checking and savings, time deposits, online banking, mortgage and land loans, home equity loans, savings accounts loans, personal loans. It also offers other services including trust and asset management and money orders.

Woodlands Financial Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Woodlands Financial Servs (WDFN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Woodlands Financial Servs (OTCPK: WDFN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Woodlands Financial Servs's (WDFN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Woodlands Financial Servs.

Q

What is the target price for Woodlands Financial Servs (WDFN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Woodlands Financial Servs

Q

Current Stock Price for Woodlands Financial Servs (WDFN)?

A

The stock price for Woodlands Financial Servs (OTCPK: WDFN) is $30.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:22:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Woodlands Financial Servs (WDFN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Woodlands Financial Servs (OTCPK:WDFN) reporting earnings?

A

Woodlands Financial Servs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Woodlands Financial Servs (WDFN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Woodlands Financial Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Woodlands Financial Servs (WDFN) operate in?

A

Woodlands Financial Servs is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.