Range
0.19 - 0.21
Vol / Avg.
37.4K/63.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.66
Mkt Cap
10.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.21
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
54M
Outstanding
K9 Gold Corp is a mineral exploration and development company. It is engaged in the business of identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral interests. The company focuses on its Desert Eagle project and Stony Lake project. It has a business presence in Canada and the USA.

K9 Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy K9 Gold (WDFCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of K9 Gold (OTCQB: WDFCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are K9 Gold's (WDFCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for K9 Gold.

Q

What is the target price for K9 Gold (WDFCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for K9 Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for K9 Gold (WDFCF)?

A

The stock price for K9 Gold (OTCQB: WDFCF) is $0.19406 last updated Today at 4:32:49 PM.

Q

Does K9 Gold (WDFCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for K9 Gold.

Q

When is K9 Gold (OTCQB:WDFCF) reporting earnings?

A

K9 Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is K9 Gold (WDFCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for K9 Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does K9 Gold (WDFCF) operate in?

A

K9 Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.