ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
K9 Gold
(OTCQB:WDFCF)
0.0932
00
At close: May 26
0.187
0.0938[100.73%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.09 - 0.66
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 55.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 51.9K
Mkt Cap5.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.12
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

K9 Gold (OTC:WDFCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

K9 Gold reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of K9 Gold using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

K9 Gold Questions & Answers

Q
When is K9 Gold (OTCQB:WDFCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for K9 Gold

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for K9 Gold (OTCQB:WDFCF)?
A

There are no earnings for K9 Gold

Q
What were K9 Gold’s (OTCQB:WDFCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for K9 Gold

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.