There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Wilson Bank Holding Co is a Tennessee-based bank holding company of Wilson Bank and Trust. Its banking operations are conducted mainly through its bank subsidiary which includes a range of banking services, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and loans for consumer, commercial and real estate purposes and also offers custodial, trust and discount brokerage services to its customers. The company operates primarily in Wilson, DeKalb, Smith, Rutherford, Putnam, and Sumner counties and the surrounding counties. It earns its revenue from interest and deposits income.

Wilson Bank Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wilson Bank Holding (WBHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wilson Bank Holding (OTCPK: WBHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wilson Bank Holding's (WBHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wilson Bank Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Wilson Bank Holding (WBHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wilson Bank Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Wilson Bank Holding (WBHC)?

A

The stock price for Wilson Bank Holding (OTCPK: WBHC) is $35 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:54:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wilson Bank Holding (WBHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wilson Bank Holding.

Q

When is Wilson Bank Holding (OTCPK:WBHC) reporting earnings?

A

Wilson Bank Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wilson Bank Holding (WBHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wilson Bank Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Wilson Bank Holding (WBHC) operate in?

A

Wilson Bank Holding is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.