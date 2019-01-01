Wilson Bank Holding Co is a Tennessee-based bank holding company of Wilson Bank and Trust. Its banking operations are conducted mainly through its bank subsidiary which includes a range of banking services, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and loans for consumer, commercial and real estate purposes and also offers custodial, trust and discount brokerage services to its customers. The company operates primarily in Wilson, DeKalb, Smith, Rutherford, Putnam, and Sumner counties and the surrounding counties. It earns its revenue from interest and deposits income.