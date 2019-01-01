QQQ
(:WAVS)
Range
9.89 - 9.89
Vol / Avg.
6.5K / 355.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.89 - 9.91
Mkt Cap
146.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open / Close
9.89 / 9.89
P/E
-
Shares / Outstanding
- / 14.8M
50d Avg. Price
9.91

Western Acquisition (NASDAQ:WAVS), Quotes and News Summary

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp is a blank check company.
Read More

Western Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Western Acquisition (WAVS) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Western Acquisition (NASDAQ: WAVS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Western Acquisition's (WAVS) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Western Acquisition.

Q
What is the target price for Western Acquisition (WAVS) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Western Acquisition

Q
Current Stock Price for Western Acquisition (WAVS)?
A

The stock price for Western Acquisition (NASDAQ: WAVS) is $9.91 last updated Mon Apr 11 2022 19:20:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Western Acquisition (WAVS) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Western Acquisition.

Q
When is Western Acquisition (NASDAQ:WAVS) reporting earnings?
A

Western Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Western Acquisition (WAVS) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Western Acquisition.

Q
What sector and industry does Western Acquisition (WAVS) operate in?
A

Western Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.