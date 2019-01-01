ñol

Victory Oilfield Tech
(OTCPK:VYEY)
0.4447
0.0017[0.38%]
At close: May 27
0.5098
0.0651[14.64%]
After Hours: 8:30AM EDT
Day High/Low0.23 - 0.44
52 Week High/Low0.11 - 1
Open / Close0.23 / 0.44
Float / Outstanding772.9K / 28M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 0.4K
Mkt Cap12.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.46
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTC:VYEY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Victory Oilfield Tech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$333.1K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Victory Oilfield Tech using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Victory Oilfield Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCPK:VYEY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Victory Oilfield Tech

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCPK:VYEY)?
A

There are no earnings for Victory Oilfield Tech

Q
What were Victory Oilfield Tech’s (OTCPK:VYEY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Victory Oilfield Tech

