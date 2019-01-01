Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Volkswagen
The latest price target for Volkswagen (OTCPK: VWAGY) was reported by HSBC on April 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting VWAGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Volkswagen (OTCPK: VWAGY) was provided by HSBC, and Volkswagen downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Volkswagen, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Volkswagen was filed on April 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Volkswagen (VWAGY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Volkswagen (VWAGY) is trading at is $22.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
