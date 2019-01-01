QQQ
Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd is focussed on lithium supply solutions to European electric vehicle manufacturers. Principally, it is engaged in exploring and developing copper-zinc projects and other mineral opportunities. The company's projects located in the Trondelag region in Norway, namely the Lokken Project, Tverrfjellet Project, Grimsdal Project, Killingdal Project, and Storwartz Project. Additionally, the company acquired the Vulcan Lithium Project in Germany which consists of the production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from geothermal brines. Its operating segment includes Energy metals exploration in Germany; Copper and zinc mineral exploration in Norway and Administration.

Vulcan Energy Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vulcan Energy Resources (VULNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vulcan Energy Resources (OTCPK: VULNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vulcan Energy Resources's (VULNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vulcan Energy Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Vulcan Energy Resources (VULNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vulcan Energy Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Vulcan Energy Resources (VULNF)?

A

The stock price for Vulcan Energy Resources (OTCPK: VULNF) is $5.845 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:03:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vulcan Energy Resources (VULNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vulcan Energy Resources.

Q

When is Vulcan Energy Resources (OTCPK:VULNF) reporting earnings?

A

Vulcan Energy Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vulcan Energy Resources (VULNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vulcan Energy Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Vulcan Energy Resources (VULNF) operate in?

A

Vulcan Energy Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.