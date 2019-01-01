Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd is focussed on lithium supply solutions to European electric vehicle manufacturers. Principally, it is engaged in exploring and developing copper-zinc projects and other mineral opportunities. The company's projects located in the Trondelag region in Norway, namely the Lokken Project, Tverrfjellet Project, Grimsdal Project, Killingdal Project, and Storwartz Project. Additionally, the company acquired the Vulcan Lithium Project in Germany which consists of the production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from geothermal brines. Its operating segment includes Energy metals exploration in Germany; Copper and zinc mineral exploration in Norway and Administration.