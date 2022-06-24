ñol

Stellantis Makes €50M Equity Investment In Lithium Company Vulcan Energy Resources

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 24, 2022 8:12 AM | 1 min read
  • Stellantis NV STLA has made a €50 million (A$76 million) equity investment in Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd VULNF and has extended its original binding offtake agreement to ten years.
  • Vulcan is a lithium producer and intends to produce a battery-quality lithium hydroxide chemical product from its combined geothermal energy and lithium resource in Germany.
  • The investment will be utilized for Vulcan's planned production expansion drilling in its producing Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field (URVBF). 
  • "Making this highly strategic investment in a leading lithium company will help us create a resilient and sustainable value chain for our European electric vehicle battery production," said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.
  • Stellantis plans to reach 100% of passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and 50% of passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the U.S. by 2030. 
  • Price Action: STLA shares closed lower by 1.90% at $12.89 on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

