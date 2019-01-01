Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vitru
The latest price target for Vitru (NASDAQ: VTRU) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting VTRU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.59% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vitru (NASDAQ: VTRU) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Vitru initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vitru, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vitru was filed on October 22, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 22, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vitru (VTRU) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Vitru (VTRU) is trading at is $16.41, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
