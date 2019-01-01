Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Versus Systems
Versus Systems Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting VS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 392.13% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Versus Systems maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Versus Systems, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Versus Systems was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Versus Systems (VS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.50 to $2.50. The current price Versus Systems (VS) is trading at is $0.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
