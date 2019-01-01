ñol

Veritec
(OTCPK:VRTC)
0.0325
-0.0025[-7.14%]
At close: May 27
0.041
0.0085[26.15%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low0.01 - 0.04
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.1
Open / Close0.04 / 0.03
Float / Outstanding10.2M / 40M
Vol / Avg.18K / 8.5K
Mkt Cap1.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Veritec (OTC:VRTC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Veritec reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$90K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Veritec using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Veritec Questions & Answers

Q
When is Veritec (OTCPK:VRTC) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Veritec

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Veritec (OTCPK:VRTC)?
A

There are no earnings for Veritec

Q
What were Veritec’s (OTCPK:VRTC) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Veritec

