VPR Brands Unveils New Dissim Sport & Dissim Slim Lighters At TPE Tobacco Plus Expo & CHAMPS Show

VPR Brands, LP (OTC:VPRB) recently debuted their new Dissim Sport and Dissim Slim Line Lighters at the 2022 TPE Tobacco Plus Expo which was held in Las Vegas from Jan. 26-28, 2022, and the Champs Trade Show on Feb. 2-5, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Slim and Sport Line within the Dissim family of lighters will launch with an opening price point between $8-$28 MSRP respectively and are anticipated to bring a new audience and open new distribution channels for Dissim.

The original patented inverted lighters made by Dissim fall into the premium category with prices ranging from $60-$200.

The new lower cost line up brings similar styling and the same core values and functionality at an entry level price.

Why It Matters?

Dissim is launching these lighters to enhance its distribution within the convenience channels which easily open up more than 100,000 doors as well as the ability to utilize the promotional markets and white label opportunities that were priced out of range for the original lighters.

“I personally attended TPE this year so I could interact with the distributors first hand and gauge their reaction by actually letting these experienced industry insiders touch and use our product, which is the best focus group you could hope for pre-launch,” Dan Hoff, COO of VPR Brands LP, said. ”The level of excitement and encouragement from these key industry professionals on the finished product and pricing was motivating and reaffirmed our eagerness to get these new lighters into the market as planned.”

CHAMPS Trade Shows have been a staple in the Counter Culture Industry for over 20 years because of the high quality attendees and vendors who continue to attend. It is always a blend of innovative product launches and is consistent for being a show that attracts some of the largest distributors and industry insiders.

“Adding our under $30 Dissim Sport line and our under $10 Dissim Slim Line, dubbed “the Bic Killer” by customers at the show, will allow entry to every distribution channel from smoke shops to convenience; supermarket; gas, as well as big box and discount retail.” Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands LP, said. “The Zippo lighter has been successful to the tune of up to $200 million in sales year after year and companies like Bic have sales hovering around $500 million.”

What’s Next?

The Dissim Slim and Sport line of lighters should be available in stores and on the web in the summer of 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Giovanni Ribeiro on Unsplash