QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Invesco High Income Trust
(NYSE:VLT)
11.5525
0.2825[2.51%]
At close: May 27
12.55
0.9975[8.63%]
After Hours: 9:15AM EDT
Day High/Low11.36 - 11.56
52 Week High/Low10.23 - 15.34
Open / Close11.36 / 11.54
Float / Outstanding5.3M / 6.5M
Vol / Avg.17K / 21K
Mkt Cap75.1M
P/E144.25
50d Avg. Price11.65
Div / Yield1.16/10.02%
Payout Ratio1446.01
EPS-
Total Float5.3M

Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT), Dividends

Invesco High Income Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Invesco High Income Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.0%

Annual Dividend

$1.1568

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Invesco High Income Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Invesco High Income Trust. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Invesco High Income Trust ($VLT) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT)?
A

Invesco High Income Trust has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) was $0.10 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

