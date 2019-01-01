ñol

Invesco High Income Trust
(NYSE:VLT)
11.5525
0.2825[2.51%]
At close: May 27
12.55
0.9975[8.63%]
After Hours: 9:15AM EDT
Day High/Low11.36 - 11.56
52 Week High/Low10.23 - 15.34
Open / Close11.36 / 11.54
Float / Outstanding5.3M / 6.5M
Vol / Avg.17K / 21K
Mkt Cap75.1M
P/E144.25
50d Avg. Price11.65
Div / Yield1.16/10.02%
Payout Ratio1446.01
EPS-
Total Float5.3M

Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Invesco High Income Trust reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Invesco High Income Trust using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Invesco High Income Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Invesco High Income Trust

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT)?
A

There are no earnings for Invesco High Income Trust

Q
What were Invesco High Income Trust’s (NYSE:VLT) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Invesco High Income Trust

